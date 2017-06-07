Song of the Day – Cars 3 Advanced Screening

Legendary Lightning McQueen is back! Disey/Pixar’s Cars 3 is racing into theaters and we have a chance for you to win a family four pack of passes to an advanced screening on Monday, June 12th at Marcus Wehrenberg Galaxy 14!

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage! CARS 3 rolls into theatres nationwide on June 16th!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, June 7th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER BELOW!