St. Louis man mentoring contestants on hit FOX TV show ‘American Grit’

Posted 10:05 am, June 7, 2017

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis went from being an elite member of the US Armed Forces to mentoring contestants on a hit TV show.  Grady Powell is working with WWE Superstar John Cena on American Grit.

The season two premiere of "American Grit" airs this Sunday, June 11th at 8pm on FOX 2.