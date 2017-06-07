× State auditor: More than $100K missing from Missouri town

VIBURNUM, Mo. – State auditors say more than $100,000 is missing from a small eastern Missouri town and that the former city clerk has admitted to stealing at least $25,000.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said Wednesday in a news release that the audit of the Iron County town of Viburnum describes a “serious breach of public trust.” The town of about 670 residents is about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Dana Mayberry served as the city clerk for 14 years. The release says the town’s mayor contacted law enforcement and Galloway’s office after Mayberry lost her reelection bid last year because accounting discrepancies were found. The audit found that Mayberry would pocket cash utility payments and that she destroyed records and other evidence.

No charges were immediately filed. Mayberry’s phone rang unanswered.