Suspect threatens St. Charles gas station clerk with hatchet

ST. CHARLES-- The St. Charles County Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect for a robbery at QuikTrip. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at the store located in the 5900 block of O'Fallon Road in Weldon Spring.

Authorities say he threatened the clerk with a hatchet and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen driving in a silver Chevrolet pickup truck.

If you any have information about this suspect or the incident, please call the SCCPD Crime Tip Hotline at 636.949.3002.