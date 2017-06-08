Bikers Ride for Peace event this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Better Family Life is preparing for its second annual Bikers Ride for Peace event, which is designed to raise awareness about gun violence in St. Louis.

There have been at least 10 fatal shootings in the Gateway City, including a 13-year-old boy this month alone.

More than 200 motorcycle riders from throughout the region, including Chicago, Kansas City, and Indianapolis, are expected to roll into town. The procession will roar through city and county streets for about an hour and a half before ending at Fairground Park for a peace rally.

There will be music, food and family resources available. Everyone is invited to participate.

If you want to ride along, the bikers’ staging area is at Better Family Life at 5415 Page Boulevard, this Saturday at 11 a.m. The procession begins at noon.