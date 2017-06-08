× Copper capers jump in Springfield, with 5 thefts since May

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Police in Springfield have reported a rising number of copper thefts with rising temperatures.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports police marked eight thefts of copper from the New Year to June 1. Five occurred after May 1.

Police Sgt. Darren Galloway says there is no evidence of a ring of thieves. Copper wire was stolen from one construction site. Four involved pilfering air conditioners. They are attractive for their interior copper.

Galloway says residents should report any suspicious activity. Air conditioners are often located between buildings or houses. He says those are places passersby usually don’t see.

Copper thefts have been such a problem that the city council and Sangamon County Board approved ordinances in 2011 requiring scrap dealers to better identify their seller’s sources.

Information from: The State Journal-Register