Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY JUNE 9, 2017:
.
A wonderful morning on Friday…then we start a warming trend with the southwest flow return…the moisture from the Gulf is still shut off…so its more like the easy bake oven over the weekend with a dry heat.
Friday=86
Saturday=90
Sunday=93
All is dry…no rain…no storms.
.
The humidity starts to come back on us Monday and Tuesday and Tuesday lets add a few pop afternoon storms…a better shot at some scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday…let the watering continue.