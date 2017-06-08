Edwardsville Tigers Heading to State Baseball Final Four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Edwardsville High School baseball team is on their way to Joliet, IL. They have made it to the Final Four for the first time in 10 years. The Tigers have put up a 33-7 record this season and are looking for two more wins to claim a state championship. Edwardsville plays Burbank St. Laurence on Friday at 5:00 PM, with the winner advancing to the state title game on Saturday. The Tigers have two state championships in baseball in school history, winning in 1990 and 1998.

Tigers head coach Tim Funkhouser was a team member of the 1990 state champions. Edwardsville also won a title in 1998 finishing with a perfect 40-0 record.