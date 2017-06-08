Free Geriatric Health Assessments June 10 at SLU

ST. LOUIS– Are you enjoying retirement but letting your health slip away? Don’t let that be the case.

Saint Louis University is offering free screenings for anyone 65 years and older this Saturday.

SLUCare Geriatrician, Dr. John Morley joined us with how these assessments could help you detect underlying issues and get you treated early.

Memory problems might be linked to sleep issues or depression rather than dementia. SLU is offering a free screening for those over 65 to detect possible issues that could undermine their health. These problems are nutrition, muscle strength, frailty and memory.

SLU conducted more than 5,000 Rapid Geriatric Assessments from June 2015 through March 2017 and found most people had problems they didn`t know they had.

It takes less than 15 minutes to identify problems so people can get help.

Free Geriatric Health Assessments at SLU

Learning Resources Center on Saint Louis University`s medical school campus

Saturday, June 10

9 a.m. to noon

Call 314-977-8848 for additional information.