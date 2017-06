× Illinois man disappeared at Missouri lake May 31

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a man who has been missing for two weeks at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The patrol says 20-year-old Jesse Blakely, of Matteson, Illinois, disappeared at the lake on May 31.

The patrol says Blakely was walking around on a boat when it struck a wake and he fell overboard.

Surface searches for Blakely are continuing but the patrol says it has no updates.