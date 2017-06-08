× Infant’s body discovered in suburban Chicago shed

DOLTON, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities in the Chicago suburb of Dolton say the body of an infant has been found in a shed.

Police Chief Robert Collins says a homeowner and a family member began cleaning out a shed Wednesday after smelling a foul odor. A bag was found and when it was opened, the infant’s decomposing body was discovered.

Authorities say the infant’s body was taken to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, and an autopsy will be performed Thursday.

The age and sex of the infant were not released.