Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — They travel all across the country putting on monster truck shows. They are called Lil' Monster Trucks. It is just like watching the famous monster trucks, only half the size, and with kids driving them.

Lil' Monster Trucks Down On The Farm

3pm Saturday

Brookdale Farms

8004 Twin River Rd.

Eureka, MO

TICKETS

More information:

www.LilMonsterTrucks.com

www.BrookdaleFarmsInc.com