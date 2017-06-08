× Officials to ride possible route for Wichita Amtrak service

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) _ Wichita officials will ride a proposed route for passenger rail service Friday to determine what is needed to bring the service to the city.

The city officials will ride in an observation train from Oklahoma City through Wichita and Newton before heading to Kansas City.

The Wichita Eagle reports city council member Pete Meitzner says he is optimistic passenger service could eventually return to Wichita after about 40 years, although he acknowledges it could require some financial assistance in the early years.

Meitzner notes a new passenger train that passes through Newton, on its way from Los Angeles to Chicago, is financially viable. And last year Amtrak added a bus to connect passengers from Oklahoma City to Newton, and then ride to Kansas City and Chicago.

