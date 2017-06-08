× Police respond to double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting in a north city neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to Leah Freeman, a police spokeswoman, the shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of N. Euclid and Maffitt avenues, in the Kingsway East neighborhood.

The first victim, an African-American man in his 40s, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The second victim, an African-American man in his 20s, was shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals, Freeman. They’re said to be conscious and breathing.