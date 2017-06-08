Protecting your skin from the sun

ST. LOUIS– On a gorgeous day like today, it’s only natural to want to get out in the sun. But before the fun, make sure you’re taking steps to protect your skin.
Dr. Mary Noel George joined us with the sun safety rules you need to follow to avoid serious skin damage.
- One blistering sunburn can double a child’s lifetime risk of developing skin cancer
- On average, children get 3 times more exposure than adults
- Concrete, sand, water, and snow reflect 85% to 90% of the sun’s UV rays
- Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, kills one person every hour