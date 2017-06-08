Rapper starts college fund after boy says violence must end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A rapper has started a college fund for a 6-year-old St. Louis boy who made an online plea for an end to violence.

Terrence ``Pusha T'' Thornton said Friday in an Instagram post that he was moved by Jeffrey Laney. A video of the boy saying he was ``really scared to die'' and ``really scared for my family to die'' has received more than 200,000 views since his mother posted it to Facebook last month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the rapper praised Jeffrey as ``brave'' and said he ``would be scared too.''

Besides the college fund, Pusha T is giving Jeffrey an iPad, books and toys. He's also paying for Jeffrey and the boy's cousins to spend a day at Six Flags and to attend summer camp.

