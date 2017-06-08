× Reds Sweep Cardinals, Losing Streak Reaches Seven Straight

The Cardinals completed a winless road trip on Thursday afternoon in Cincinnati, dropping a 5-2 game to the Reds. It’s the Cards seventh consecutive loss. Joey Votto had four hits, including a two run homer that put the Reds ahead 5-0. Cincinnati broke open a scoreless game in the fifth inning, scoring three runs off Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake. Run scoring hits by Adam Duvall and Scooter Gennett and a Yadier Molina throwing error accounted for those runs. The only Cardinals runs came in the eighth inning when Matt Carpenter hit a two run homer, his 11th long ball of the season. Leake took the loss, his season record dropping to 5-5.

The Reds completed a four game sweep of the Cardinals, after St. Louis had lost all three games last weekend in Chicago against the Cubs. An 0-7 road trip has the Cardinals season record at 26-32. The Birds have lost 17 of their last 22 games.

The good news…the Cardinals return home on Friday to play the Philadelphia Phillies, owners of the worst record in baseball, 21-37.