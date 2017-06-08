St. Louis Board of Aldermen host meeting to discuss Confederate monument issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis aldermen held a public meeting Thursday to discuss the future of all the Confederate monuments across the city.

The process of the monument coming down has already begun. Early Thursday morning, the top part of the Forest Park Confederate Memorial was removed. Mayor Lyda Krewson said this will allow engineers to look inside so they can determine how to dismantle the rest of it safely.

Despite the fact that the removal process had started, aldermen in the parks and environment committee still held a public hearing to discuss a bill about the monuments removal.

This bill talks about removing all Confederate monuments, statues, flags, and memorials from city parks. A recent study by the city revealed that the one in Forest Park is the only memorial.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, the sponsor of the bill, suggested a committee of six, including the mayor, work together on getting the monument down and that no public money would be used.

She wholeheartedly wants to see it come down but thinks the mayor does not have the authority to make that decision on her own.

“I do not think she has the authority to take it down, that is why we have an executive body, and a legislative branch and a judicial branch and I think she would have been wiser to work with us,” said Tyus.

The bill also talks about renaming Confederate Drive to Scott Joplin Drive.

Alderman Terry Kennedy who came up with the new name said that Joplin is known as the father of rag time. He said this style of music that was very popular during the world’s fair at Forest Park but because Joplin was black, he never actually got to play inside the park.

After the committee votes on the bill, it will go to the board for a second reading.