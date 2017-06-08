St. Louisans voice opinions, preferences for next police chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis is searching for its next police chief. On Thursday, officials explained to residents just how that hiring process will take place.

About 60 residents participated in Thursday’s event, hosted by the Ethical Society of Police.

Leaders from different racial equality organizations took part. Mayor Lyda Krewson was on hand as well. She has appointed a special citizens advisory committee to play a key role in selecting a new police chief.

Current Interim Chief Lawrence O’Toole took on the job when former chief Sam Dotson retired from the force 24 hours after Krewson was sworn in as the new mayor.

Although folks were here to learn about the process they also have opinions as to the type of person who should be the next chief.