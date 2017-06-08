Suspects wanted for carjacking in Rock Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK HILL-- Two suspects are reportedly wanted in connection to a carjacking Thursday morning in Rock Hill. It happened around 7 a.m. in the 8800 block of Manchester Road. A red Dodge Challenger was taken.

Authorities say a woman was struck in the head with a handgun during the incident. The suspects, described as two African-American males, are also responsible for causing an accident.

The pair fled the scene separately in the Challenger along with a red Dodge Charger, that was stolen from Berkeley overnight.

The Dodge Challenger was abandoned and located a short time later.

The males were last seen heading southbound on I-270, near Manchester.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.