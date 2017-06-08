× Trump to conservatives: ‘We are under siege’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, speaking Thursday at the Faith & Freedom Coalition in Washington, said he would never let the evangelical community down, arguing that “we are under siege” but that “we will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever.”

Trump’s speech comes as fired FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate.

“You didn’t let me down and I will never, ever let you down, you know that,” Trump said.

“We will always support our evangelical community and defend your right and the right of all Americans to follow and to live by the teachings of their faith,” he said. “And as you know, we are under siege. You understand that. But we will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever, you watch.”