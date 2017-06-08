× Wife’s anniversary card to husband contains $55k Missouri Lottery scratchers winner

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) – A couple who missed out on an anniversary celebration last year due to a medical emergency will celebrate big this year after fortunate lottery win.

John Fisher Jr. was the happy recipient of a 38th anniversary card from his wife, Linda, who bought 10 Missouri Lottery Bingo Plus scratchers tickets and included them inside the card. He uncovered the winner a short time later.

The couple routinely buys each other Lottery tickets for gifts, Fisher said. Linda purchased the tickets from the QuikTrip on Lilac Avenue in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Fisher said he’d already planned to take his wife out to a nice restaurant for their anniversary, but now a trip might be in order as well.

“We will try to do something fun, too. We might go on a little camping vacation, I’ll let her decide,” Fisher said.

The couple also plans to pay off bills with the prize money. Last year, the couple spent their anniversary in the hospital after Linda contracted pneumonia.

The Missouri Lottery introduced the $3 Bingo Plus scratchers game on March 6.