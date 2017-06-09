× 88-year-old Alton woman pleads guilty to casting vote for late husband

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – An 88-year-old Illinois election judge has pleaded guilty to casting a vote as her late husband.

The Telegraph reports that Audrey Cook pleaded Thursday to a misdemeanor attempted violation of election code in exchange for a prosecution agreement to drop a felony perjury charge under the code.

The original perjury charge alleged that Cook forged the name of the late Virtus “Vic” Cook on an absentee ballot while serving as an election judge in Alton.

Audrey, a longtime Republican, admitted Thursday that she attempted to vote for Donald Trump on behalf of her husband because she knew how he wanted to vote. She says Vic died only a couple of days before their ballots were delivered.

Alton is 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of St. Louis.

___

Information from: The Telegraph