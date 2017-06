Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — We're going to rise to the occasion and bake up something special for all you bread-heads out there. The Bread Monk, Father Dominic Garramone, talks about his new book, "Baking Secrets from the Bread Monk." Garramone will be speaking at the Missouri History Museum this Sunday.

Unlocking The Secrets Of Bread History

1pm Sunday

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

Forest Park