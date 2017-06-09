Belleville dad faces sex-trafficking charges after police tip leads to child’s body

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS - The father of a girl whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned home in Illinois said little in his first appearance before a judge in Las Vegas, where he's accused of forcing his wife into prostitution and abusing their two other daughters.

Jason Quate stood in shackles Friday and answered ``Yes, sir,'' when a judge asked if he understood he was charged with felony sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute.

The judge set a June 22 preliminary hearing of evidence in the case.

No charges have been filed in the girl's death. Police in Illinois believe the girl was killed in 2013, when she was 6.

Quate is due in court Monday in Las Vegas on separate felony child abuse and possession of child pornography charges.