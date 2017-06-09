Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco..THE WEEKEND JUNE 10-11, 2017:

.

Little change in the overall pattern over the weekend with a large dome of high pressure hanging over the middle of the nation…temperatures will be rising day and night but the humidity levels will stay okay all weekend long… the moisture from the Gulf is still shut off…so its more like the easy bake oven over the weekend with a dry heat. The good news about this pattern a nice cool down in temps after sunset, overnight and into the early morning hours.

Saturday=90

Sunday=93

All is dry…no rain…no storms.

.

The humidity starts to come back on us Monday and Tuesday and Tuesday lets add a few pop afternoon storms…a better shot at some scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday…let the watering continue.