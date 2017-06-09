× Ex-Chicago police sergeant cleared of rape awarded $4.5M

CHICAGO (AP) _ A former Chicago police sergeant whose conviction for rape was overturned has won a $4.5 million judgment in a lawsuit against his accuser.

The Illinois Appellate Court in 2011 cleared John Herman of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and official misconduct. He had been sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a woman in 2004 after picking her up in his squad car.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports a Cook County judge this week awarded the judgment. The 52-year-old Herman says the sex was consensual.

Herman served nearly four years in prison before his release. While he was behind bars the city paid his accuser $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit that she brought.

Herman says he intends to collect as much as he can from the woman.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times