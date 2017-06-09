Family of injured motorcyclist pleads for person responsible for accident to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A hit and run accident left a St. Louis County motorcyclist badly injured lying on a busy road. The family of 37-year-old Peter Schneider is demanding the driver to come forward.

The family said Schneider was hit as he was riding his motorcycle on Interstate I-70 north heading toward westbound I-270 Wednesday evening. The driver never stopped.

"What's it going to take for people to realize that they are not the only ones on the road?" said Peter's younger brother, Nick Schneider.

Nick said this isn't the first time someone in his family was hit by a car.

"About four miles down the road, I lost my older brother, who was struck and killed when I was 11," he said.

Nick said he and his brother love to ride motorcycles, but now he’s not sure if he will keep riding.

"When I got a motorcycle I thought, 'What kind of a jacket I would get?' But it had me thinking, 'What am I going to put on the back of that jacket?' You know, 'Caution, I'm a father? Caution, I'm a brother?'"

Peter's wife, Melissa, said she couldn't believe someone could just leave her badly injured husband lying on a busy road.

"The person didn't even stop but just kept going," she said. “We have four children."

The family said that whoever was responsible must come forward so that no one else gets hurt the way Peter did.

"Admit what you did was wrong. I mean, everybody has to do it. I have to admit when I'm wrong. It's hard, but that's life," said Nick. "This is my brother, he's the only one I've got left; don't take him."

The family said that they have notified Hazelwood police about the hit and run, but no information on an investigation was available right away.

The family said Peter has been in recovery at DePaul Hospital.

The family has also established a GoFundMe page to help defray the cost of medical bills.