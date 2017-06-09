I Am Woman “BeYOUtiful” Conference June 9-10 in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS- “You are altogether beautiful, my darling, And there is no blemish in you.”

Faith Church is hosting its 2017 ‘I Am Woman’ Conference, “BeYOUtiful,” this weekend in Sunset Hills. According to the church, there are a number of women who find themselves fighting battles of depression, suicide, low self-esteem, and many other obstacles. These feelings are often a result of the pressures this world has put on women to feel and be beautiful as the world sees beauty.

The conference is designed to inspire and encourage women from all walks of life to see the value within themselves. Guest speakers include Nicole Crank, Christine Caine and Paula White.

“For true beauty emanates from a woman who boldly and unabashedly knows who she is!”

I Am Woman Conference “BeYOUtiful”

June 9-10

Sunset Hills Campus

13001 Gravois Road

Sunset Hills, MO 63127

314-635-2000

Friday, June 9

6:00 p.m. – Registration Check-in Opens

6:30 p.m. – Pre-Party Begins (Hor d’oeuvres Served)

6:45 p.m. – Auditorium Doors Open

7:15 p.m. – Pre-Show Begins

7:30 p.m. – Session 1

9:15 p.m. – After Party

10:30 p.m. – After Party Ends

Saturday, June 10

9:00 a.m. – Registration Check-in Opens

9:30 a.m. – Auditorium Doors Open

10:15 a.m.- Pre-Show Begins

10:30 a.m. – Session 2 Begins

11:45 a.m. – Session Close, Lunch is Served.

12:30 p.m. – Lunch Panel

1:30 p.m. – Session 3 Begins

2:25 p.m. – Closing Production

2:30 p.m. – Session Close

To learn more visit: iamwoman.tv