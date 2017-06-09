Inside an F-16 jet ahead of Scott Air Force Base Airshow this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL (KTVI) – High flying acrobatics will be taking over the skies this weekend at Scott Air Force Base.

The Thunderbirds will be performing at the show as the base celebrates its 100th anniversary. The United States Air Force is celebrating its 70th anniversary as well.

Fox 2/KPLR 11’s Ayesha Khan got a taste of what it feels like to fly in an F-16 fighter jet. She was briefed by a member of the team, buckled up into a G-suit, boarded the fighter jet with Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Walsh, and took off traveling at a speeds upwards of 750 miles per hour.

We rolled, we looped around and hung upside down and even got to see our own smoke!

The Scott Air Force Base Air Show begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and runs until 5 p.m. on both days. Parking is free to the public. The air show also promises a Pearl Harbor reenactment by Tora Tora Tora.