× Jerry Seinfeld is playing the Fox Theatre this Fall

ST. LOUIS — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, will be performing his signature stand-up routine at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. Seinfeld now sets his sights on performing both nationally and internationally in 2017.

Jerry Seinfeld

Fabulous Fox Theatre

St. Louis, Mo

Friday, October 27 at 7pm

Tickets On Sale Friday, June 16 At 10am

Tickets available online at metrotix.com, all Metrotix locations, the Fox Theatre Box Office or charge by phone 314-534-1111.