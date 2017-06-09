Jerry Seinfeld is playing the Fox Theatre this Fall
ST. LOUIS — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, will be performing his signature stand-up routine at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. Seinfeld now sets his sights on performing both nationally and internationally in 2017.
Jerry Seinfeld
Fabulous Fox Theatre
St. Louis, Mo
Friday, October 27 at 7pm
Tickets On Sale Friday, June 16 At 10am
Tickets available online at metrotix.com, all Metrotix locations, the Fox Theatre Box Office or charge by phone 314-534-1111.