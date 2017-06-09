× Missing St. Louis area teen may be with 20-year-old man

BRIDGETON, MO – Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old who may be travelling with a 20-year-old man. Angela J. Boyd was last seen Thursday at 1am at her home. They say she left voluntarily.

Jonathan J. Hassinger has been identified as a man that the teen may be with. The Bridgeton Police Department says they be in a black 2008 Acura ATL with Missouri tags: FP3E0R.

Boyd is described as a white female wit black hair and blue eyes. She os 5’7″ tall and 175lbs.

If anyone knows of Boyd’s whereabouts or any information please contact the Bridgeton Police Department at (314) 739-7557.