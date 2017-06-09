× Parents charged with concealment of a homicide in Illinois child’s death

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL (KTVI) – The parents of a six-year-old girl, whose remains were discovered in a garage in Centreville, are facing numerous charges in Las Vegas, Nevada and St. Clair County, Illinois.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly charged Jason and Elizabeth Quate on Friday with concealment of a homicidal death. Jason Quate also faces child pornography and sex trafficking charges in Clark County, Nevada, Kelly said.

Belleville police found the remains in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 6 after receiving a tip from Jason Quate’s wife. The remains were located tucked in a bin inside a detached garage, on a vacant property in the 7200 block of Russel Avenue.

Elizabeth Quate said she and Jason met in Illinois but had moved to Las Vegas. She accused Jason of abusing her for years and told Las Vegas authorities he forced her into prostitution.

Elizabeth said Jason killed the little girl before they left Illinois and put the child’s body in a bin.

The couple’s other children were with them in Las Vegas and showed signs of abuse. Investigators said they were not allowed to leave the couple’s home and kept from going to school. They were placed into protective custody.

The deceased child has not been identified.