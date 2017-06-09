Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Natural Bridge at Kingshighway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck overnight on the city's north side. It happened as the man was crossing Natural Bridge at Kingshighway around 2:30 a.m.

The driver fled the scene.

Fire officials say the victim was severely injured however, they do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

After the man was placed into an ambulance and taken to the hospital for treatment, his belongings and shoes could still be seen in the street.

Officers shut down two lanes of Natural Bridge while investigators pieced together what happened.