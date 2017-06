ST. LOUIS-Priscilla Visintine, Animal Adoption Advocate joined us at FOX 2 to discuss the benefits of adopting a pet.

This Saturday, June 10, Mid Rivers Mall is hosting a pet adoption event. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Center Court.

Adoptable pets from several rescue groups will be on hand, including No Time to Spare and Tenth Life Cat Rescue.

To learn more information visit: shopmidriversmall.com