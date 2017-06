× School bus accident in Fairground Park; no students involved

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A car t-boned a school bus Friday afternoon at a north St. Louis intersection.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lee Avenue and Pleasant Street, in the Fairground Park neighborhood.

There were no students aboard the school bus at the time of the accident. The drivers of the bus and the other car were the only people involved.

One person was injured.