School of Metaphysics Dream Webinar in Maplewoood

ST. LOUIS-We all dream, right? But sometimes those dreams can be confusing. Fortunately there are experts right here in St. Louis who can help interpret those dreams.

Larry Hudson and Kerry Keller from the School of Metaphysics in Maplewood tell us about their Dream Webinars.

We dream every night. Every dream is about the dreamer. Every person, place or thing is an aspect of the dreamer. Dreams usually relate to the last 24-36 hours in the dreamer’s life.

There are different types of dreams including visitation dreams and prognostic dreams. There is a Dream Webinar open to the public the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Contact the Maplewood School of Metaphysics at 314.645.0036 to register and for more information.

The next webinar is scheduled for June 21.

Dream Webinar

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on 1st & 3rd Wednesdays each month

School of Metaphysics

2606 Oakview Terrace Dr.

Maplewoood

(314) 645-0036