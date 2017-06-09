Shake up – Cards to replace Jhonny Peralta with Kolten Wong; coaching staff changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have announced that Jhonny Peralta will be designated for assignment. Kolten Wong will be activated to replace him. Senior Vice President and General Manager John Mozeliak says this is not what we had hoped for.

"I want him (Matheny) to feel confident that we trust him to do his job. But we clearly need to be doing better," said John Mozeliak.

Mozeliak also announced several coaching staff changes. He is moving Chris Maloney from third base coach and will reassigned him. Mike Shildt will be the third base coach. He will also be responsible for the outfield defense.

Bill Mueller recently had to take a leave of absence. It is not clear when he will rejoin the team. AAA hitting coach Mark Budaska will come up from Memphis to fill that void.

Ron "Pop" Warner will be joining the team in St. Louis. He is part of the minor league infield staff. He will be helping the Cardinals in a variety of roles in St. Louis.

This news comes after St. Louis lost seven games in a row for the first time since 2013. The Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. They haven't swept the Cardinals in four games since 2003 in Cincinnati, during the first season at Great American Ball Park.