Springfield Municipal Band plays on despite stolen equipment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The Springfield Municipal Band is kicking off its season a few days late after someone stole the group’s audio and other equipment.

The State Journal-Register reports the band’s season was scheduled to start on Tuesday. But the show was canceled after a volunteer discovered that the band’s microphones, speakers, amplifiers and other items were missing from a storage area in a local park.

Band manager Ken Pratt says the group will instead hold its first performance Friday night using rented equipment.

Pratt says the band has been around for 81 years so “we’re not going away easily.”

He estimates the value of the missing items at about $1,000.

Springfield and park district police are investigating.

