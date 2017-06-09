× Suit seeks to halt Missouri’s voter ID law

ST. LOUIS – Two civil rights organizations are suing to stop Missouri’s new voter ID law, with their attorneys calling it a gimmick designed to block people from voting.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Advancement Project. It seeks to stop implementation of the law before a special election on July 11 for the St. Louis aldermanic seat left vacant when Democrat Lyda Krewson was elected mayor.

The suit alleges that Missouri has failed to provide funding for voter education, free voter IDs for those who need them, and poll worker training.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the new law in November. It became effective June 1.

Proponents of voter ID laws, typically Republicans, say they help stop voter fraud.

Ashcroft’s office declined comment Friday.