Posted 12:03 pm, June 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:34AM, June 9, 2017

The Blender with Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS- It’s Friday and time to check in with St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic, Kevin Johnson. He joined us on FOX 2 News at 11 a.m. to discuss who’s coming to town!

  • U2, June 16, Dome at America`s Center
    This is fourth stadium concert of the summer, this never happens, also Metallica, Billy Joel and Guns ‘N Roses
  • Devon Allman Band, June 16, Old Rock House, canceled, Sean Canan`s voodoo players will do a tribute show to Gregg Allman instead
  • Banks, Sept. 18, Delmar Hall
  • 2 Chainz, Aug. 29, The Pageant
  • Waka Flocka Flame, July 20, The Pageant
  • Jon Bellion, Oct. 19, The Pageant
  • DJ Premier, The Ready Room, June 16, canceled
  • Twangfest, Friday-Saturday, Off Broadway
  • Modest Mouse, Friday, The Pageant, sold out
  • Seether, Saturday, The Pageant, sold out
  • Portugal The Man, Sunday, The Pageant
  • J. Cole, The Pageant, Tuesday, sold out
  • Alejandro Escovedo, Tuesday, Delmar Hall
  • Muse, HCA, Tuesday
  • Tank and The Bangas, Wednesday, Old Rock House
  • John Legend, Thursday, Fabulous Fox Theatre
  • Jerry Seinfeld, October 27, Fabulous Fox Theatre