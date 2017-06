× Belleville teen drowns at Fugitive Beach near Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY, MO – The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning of a 18-year-old Belleville teen in Phelps County.

A report from the patrol says 18-year-old Kalon D. Green failed to resurface after traveling down a water slide around 3 pm Saturday afternoon. Life guards at the scene located Green and attempted CPR.

Green was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.