Carlos Martinez dominates as Cards blank Phils 7-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Carlos Martinez struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 on Saturday.

Jedd Gyorko drove in three runs for the Cardinals, who have won two straight against the Phillies after their seven-game skid on their recent road trip.

Martinez (5-5) allowed four hits and walked one in his first complete game and first shutout of his career. Martinez’s 101st pitch of the game was a 100 mph fastball that struck out Howie Kendrick for the second out in the ninth.

The Cardinals scored four runs in the fourth inning, tying their season high for runs in an inning.

Gyorko opened the scoring with a two-run double off the right-center wall, after a leadoff walk by Dexter Fowler and a double by Stephen Piscotty. Gyorko scored on a balk by Nick Pivetta. Eric Fryer made it 4-0 with an RBI single.

Pivetta (1-3), making his sixth career start, allowed four runs and four hits in five innings, with four walks and two strikeouts.