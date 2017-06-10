Head-On collision sends 5 to the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Five people are hurt after a head on collision on a busy highway in St. Charles County.

Five people were transported to the hospital, three minors and two adults in a head on collision. Crews were able to clear the scene very quickly at Highway N and Hopewell near Wentzville.

The accident by chance happened right in front of a fire station.

The crew at the station was returning here from a call when they came upon the head on collision. They were able to quickly treat those who were hurt and get them transported to a hospital.

The St. Charles County Police Department says the driver of a Chevrolet pick-up traveling westbound on Highway N crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane. A Toyota Highlander in the eastbound lane tried to avoid the pick-up, but the pick-up swerved back into the westbound lane colliding head-on with the Highlander.

Five occupants in the Toyota Highlander, 2 adults and 3 children were sent to the hospital. One adult and one child are in serious condition.

An investigation is ongoing.