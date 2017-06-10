Lucky Star steals the show and hearts at Circus Flora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Come one, come all! Circus Flora is back , now through June 25 under the air-conditioned big top in Grand Center. Featuring a jay-dropping array of circus artists, performing astonishing feats, this show is something that you will want to see.

The 2017 production is called "Time Flies," using the timeless art of circus to explore the fabric of time. Imagine that you could travel through time. Would you go back to relive historic events or try to change history?

One of the littlest stars of the show is Lucky Star, a miniature horse who steals the show and many hearts.

For more information on the show and to get tickets, visit circusflora.org.