CLAYTON, MO – A Valley Park man is behind bars in connection with several west St. Louis County business burglaries. Shawn Overstreet, 46, is charged with two counts of second degree burglary. He is accused of burglarizing two businesses in Ballwin, MO last month, one on Manchester Road on May 28 and the other on Dougherty Ferry Road on May 29.

Bond is set at $15,000.