ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Chef Georgios with Moore Food Distributors and Craig Ratliff, Executive Pastry Chef at St. Louis Country Club, joined us and made tasty strawberry shortcake. Some special ingredients can help take this summer classic to the next level. Of course, those ingredients are available at Moore Foods.

For more information or to purchase items, visit www.moorefooddist.com or call 314-426-1300.

Moore Food Distributors

9910 Page Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63132