Pham's Catch End Cardinals Losing Streak

A diving catch by Tommy Pham ended the Cardinals 3-2 victory on Friday night at Busch Stadium. It also ended the team’s seven game losing streak. With the tying run on third and two outs in the ninth, Pham stretched out in left field to rob the Phillies Freddy Galvis of a game tying hit. The catch earned a win for Michael Wacha (3-3) and a save for Seung Hwan Oh, his 14th of the season.

Despite falling behind 2-0, the Cardinals rallied with a two run third inning, thanks to a Stephen Piscotty sac fly and a Jedd Gyorko RBI single. Aledmys Diaz hit his first home run since May 1 in the fifth inning to provide the game winning hit.