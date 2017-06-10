Scott AFB celebrates 100 years with airshow & open house this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHILOH, IL - An amazing air show takes to the skies this weekend as Scott Air Force Base celebrates its 100Anniversary. To commemorate, its bringing in the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird Demonstration Squadron and others to town for the first air show held at the base in five years.

Organizers are expecting close to 60,000 people to attend the airshow. Maj. Marc Meier, Airshow Director, is overseeing all aspects of planning and production of the airshow and said he is excited to see all the work the airshow team has done in preparation.

“It’s the centennial, and it’s the biggest airshow we have ever had in terms of performers and statics. It will be a sight to see.”

The Thunderbird team includes eight jets, six F-16C Fighting Falcons and two F-16D twin-seat trainers, six pilots, and various aircraft maintenance personal. The demonstration team will fly at speeds ranging from 500 miles per hour to 720 miles per hour.

We are excited be part of the #scottairshow @teamscottafb #amchq, we want to thank the awesome #2T2 Airmen from the #375LRS assisting with downloading our equipment. #afthunderbirds #scott100 #teamwork A post shared by U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds (@afthunderbirds) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

Guests will also be able to walk through some of the cargo planes and look inside some of the fighter jets on site.

The United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) is located at Scott Air Force Base. It is the central hub that directs troops and supply movement for the U.S. military across the world.

Lt. Col. Kevin Walsh with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds says, "Just realize that what they are coming out to the airshow to see… it's not just airplanes lying around like you said, it's those 670,000 Airmen that we are representing. By coming out and watching the show, they are honoring them as well.”

Here`s the schedule for both Saturday and Sunday:

9 a.m.: Gates Open

11:15 a.m.: Opening ceremony; B-2 fly-by; C-17 Globemaster

12:35 p.m. - P-51 Mustang; F/A-18 Super Hornet

1:40 p.m. - U.S. Army Black Daggers; Kevin Coleman; MiG-17

2:30 p.m. - U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

5 p.m. - Airshow & Open House ends

Admission and parking are free. Base leaders recommend you take Metrolink to the Shiloh-Scott station, where free buses will take you to the show.