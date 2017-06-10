The Thread – Home alone

Virginia and Tim have completed their DIY office re-decorating project, and now Virginia is leaving town for a week...leaving Tim in charge of the office...AND the show. Uh oh. Do you smell trouble? Virginia does! (she also smells corn dogs). Wait til you see what Tim and his friends are up to this week: the good...the bad... and the doggy! Look out St. Louis, Tim is loose in the Thread Sled...and roaming all around town! Catch the fun Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on Fox 2.
-
